Q3 2021 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Good evening, and welcome to the conference call of Hindustan Unilever Limited. We will be covering this evening the results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. On the call from HUL end is Mr. Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Srinivas Phatak, Chief Financial Officer, HUL.



As is customary, we will start the presentation with Sanjiv sharing his perspective on market and then overview on how we are navigating the current environment. Then Srinivas will share with you our performance for the quarter with category highlights and our outlook for the future.

