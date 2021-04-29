Q4 2021 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Amit Sood - Hindustan Unilever Limited - Group Financial Controller & Head of IR



Thank you, Janice. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the conference call of Hindustan Unilever Limited. We will be covering this evening the results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2021.



On the call with me from HUL end is Mr. Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Srinivas Phatak, Chief Financial Officer; and CFO designate, Mr. Ritesh Tiwari. We hope that you are staying safe and healthy.



As is customary, we will start the presentation with Sanjiv sharing his perspective on the market and an overview how we are navigating the current