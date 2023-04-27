Q4 2023 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 10:15AM GMT

I now hand over the conference to Mr. A. Ravishankar, Group Finance Controller and Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



A. Ravishankar - Hindustan Unilever Limited - Group Financial Controller & Head of IR



Thank you, Tanvi. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the conference call of Hindustan Unilever Limited. We will be covering today the results of March quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2023. On the call be Sanjiv Mehta CEO and Managing Director; Rohit Jawa, CEO Designate; Ritesh Tiwari, CFO. We will start the presentation with Sanjiv sharing an overview of our performance and the progress made on our strategic priorities. Ritesh will then cover our financial results and share the outlook.



Before we get started with the presentation, I would like to draw your attention to the safe-harbor statement included in the