Q3 2024 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

A. Ravishankar - Hindustan Unilever Limited - Group Financial Controller & Head of IR



Thank you, Yashashri. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the conference call of Hindustan Unilever Limited. Best wishes to all of you and your families for a wonderful 2024. This evening, we'll be covering the results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. On the call with me is Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director; and Ritesh Tiwari, CFO.



We will start with prepared remarks from Rohit and Ritesh, where we will cover an overview of the operating environment, our performance in the quarter and outlook.