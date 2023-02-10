Q3 2023 Akzo Nobel India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q3 FY23 earnings conference call of Akzo Nobel Limited hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manoj Menon from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you.



Manoj Menon - ICICI Securities - Analyst



Hi, everyone. It's a wonderful good morning, good afternoon, good evening depending on the part of the world you're joining this conference call from. Representing [ICICI Securities], it's our absolute pleasure to invite you [complimenting] this call once again. The Q3 FY23 results conference call.



The company represented today by Mr. Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director; Mr. Krishna R, Chief Financial Officer and Wholetime Director; and Mrs. Harshi Rastogi, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.



Before I hand over the mic to Rajiv, just wanted to reiterate our positive stand at [ICICI Securities] the results view at Akzo Nobel for the last few years. Were we have had a constructive stand for