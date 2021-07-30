Q1 2022 Vardhman Textiles Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

On behalf of B&K Securities, I would like to welcome you all for 1Q FY '22 Post Results Conference Call of Vardhman Textiles Limited. Today, we have with us the senior management, including Mr. Neeraj Jain, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Sushil Jhamb, Director, Raw Materials; Mr. Rajeev Thapar, the Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Mukesh Bansal, Senior Vice President, Fabric Marketing; and Mr. Akshay Jain, Head of Finance.



Hi, good afternoon to all. Just to provide some salient features of our quarterly results. Our stand-alone top line was INR 1,917 crores and an EBITDA of almost INR 500 crores, which translates to a margin of roughly 26%. Comparing this