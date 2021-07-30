Q1 2022 Vardhman Textiles Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
Prerna Jhunjhunwala - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
Good evening, everyone. On behalf of B&K Securities, I would like to welcome you all for 1Q FY '22 Post Results Conference Call of Vardhman Textiles Limited. Today, we have with us the senior management, including Mr. Neeraj Jain, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Sushil Jhamb, Director, Raw Materials; Mr. Rajeev Thapar, the Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Mukesh Bansal, Senior Vice President, Fabric Marketing; and Mr. Akshay Jain, Head of Finance.
I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Akshay Jain for initial comments, and post which he will transfer the call to Mr. Neeraj Jain, and then we can open the floor for questions and answers. Thank you. And over to you, Akshay.
Akshay Jain;Head of Finance -
Hi, good afternoon to all. Just to provide some salient features of our quarterly results. Our stand-alone top line was INR 1,917 crores and an EBITDA of almost INR 500 crores, which translates to a margin of roughly 26%. Comparing this
