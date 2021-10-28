Oct 28, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to Vardhman Textiles Limited Q2 FY '22 post results conference call organized by Batlivala and Karani Securities India Private Limited.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Prerna Jhunjhunwala.
Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Prerna Jhunjhunwala - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of B&K Securities, I would like to welcome you all for 2Q FY '22 Results Conference Call of Vardhman Textiles Limited. Today, we have with us the senior management, including Mr. Neeraj Jain, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Sushil Jhamb, Director, Raw Materials; Mr. Rajeev Thapar, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Mukesh Bansal, Senior Vice President, Public Marketing; and Mr. Akshay Jain, Head of Finance.
I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Akshay Jain for initial remarks.
Thank you and over to you, Akshay.
Q2 2022 Vardhman Textiles Ltd Earnings Call Hosted by B & K Securities Transcript
Oct 28, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...