Jul 25, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Vardhman Textile Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Nigam from Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Abhishek Nigam - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
Hi, everyone. Good afternoon. Welcome to the Vardhman Textiles Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. And from the management team, we are joined today by Mr. Neeraj Jain who is the Joint Managing Director, Mr. Sushil Jhamb, Director of Raw Materials; Mr. Rajeev Thapar, CFO; Mr. Mukesh Bansal, Senior Vice President of Fabric Marketing; and Mr. Varun Malhotra, Head of Finance. And without any further delay, I'll hand it over to management for opening remarks.
Neeraj Jain - Vardhman Textiles Limited - Joint MD, CEO of Yarn Business
Q1 2023 Vardhman Textiles Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...