Q1 2023 Vardhman Textiles Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Vardhman Textile Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited.



Abhishek Nigam - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Welcome to the Vardhman Textiles Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. And from the management team, we are joined today by Mr. Neeraj Jain who is the Joint Managing Director, Mr. Sushil Jhamb, Director of Raw Materials; Mr. Rajeev Thapar, CFO; Mr. Mukesh Bansal, Senior Vice President of Fabric Marketing; and Mr. Varun Malhotra, Head of Finance.



Neeraj Jain - Vardhman Textiles Limited - Joint MD, CEO of Yarn Business