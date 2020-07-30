Q1 2021 Phoenix Mills Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Shishir Ashok Shrivastava - The Phoenix Mills Limited - MD & Executive Director



Very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And I hope that you are all keeping well. We take pleasure in welcoming you all to discuss the operating and financial performance of the company for the first quarter of FY '21. We are extremely pleased to share with you that our malls in Mumbai and Pune will now recommence operations from August 5, 2020, as per the directive of the state government. We assure you of the implementation of the highest standards of safety and look forward to welcoming you all back into our malls.



We commenced operations across Phoenix MarketCity, Bangalore; Phoenix United, Lucknow; and Phoenix United, Bareilly on the 8th of June as per the guidelines of the respective state government. Currently, these malls are operating at an occupancy of close to 90% of the permissible operational area with some activities, which are not permitted at each of these locations. At Phoenix MarketCity, Bangalore, the average daily consumption has witnessed sustained improvement since reopening and has reached