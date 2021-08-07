Q1 2022 Phoenix Mills Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '22 Results Conference Call of The Phoenix Mills Limited. (Operator Instructions) Management of the company is being represented by Mr. Shishir Shrivastava, Managing Director; Mr. Varun Parwal, Deputy CFO; and Mr. Pawan Kakumanu, Deputy CFO. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to hand the conference over to Mr. Shrivastava. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Shishir Ashok Shrivastava - The Phoenix Mills Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you. A very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and I hope that you are all keeping well and staying safe. We take pleasure in welcoming you all to discuss the operating and financial performance for the first quarter of FY '22.



In our retail portfolio, consumption was at approximately INR 260 crores in the first quarter FY '22 versus INR 1,440 crores in Q4 of FY '21. Local restrictions were imposed across our malls in April '21. These restrictions were only removed end of June