Q3 2022 Phoenix Mills Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Mr. Shishir Shrivastava, Managing Director; Mr. Anuraag Srivastava, Group CFO; Mr. Varun Parwal, Deputy CFO; and Mr. Pawan Kakumanu, Deputy CFO.



Shishir Ashok Shrivastava - The Phoenix Mills Limited - MD & Executive Director



A very good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As always, it is our pleasure to welcome you all to discuss the operating and financial performance of the third quarter and 9 months of FY '22. Today, before we begin with the results update, I would like to take this opportunity to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Anuraag Srivastava, our Group CFO, who has joined us from December 2021. Anuraag brings with him a rich and varied experience of