Q4 2022 Phoenix Mills Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 and FY '22 Results Conference Call of The Phoenix Mills Limited. (Operator Instructions) Management of the company is being represented by Mr. Shishir Shrivastava, Managing Director; Mr. Anuraag Srivastava, Group CFO; Mr. Varun Parwal, Deputy CFO; and Mr. Pawan Kakumanu, Deputy CFO. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to hand over the conference to Mr. Shishir Shrivastava. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Shishir Ashok Shrivastava - The Phoenix Mills Limited - MD & Executive Director
Thank you very much. A very good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As always, we take pleasure in welcoming you all to discuss the operating and financial performance of the fourth quarter and full year of FY '22. I'm happy to inform you that business operations across all our retail destinations and commercial office and hotels have normalized in this preceding quarter, and we are seeing very encouraging trends in consumption across all categories.
