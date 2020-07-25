Jul 25, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Bijal Shah - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited - Head of FPA & IR



Thanks, Raymond. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Zee Entertainment earnings call to discuss company's performance in Q4 FY '20. First of all, I would like to apologize for shifting the call time a couple of times, which happened due to events beyond our control.



Joining us today on this call is Mr. Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO of Zee Entertainment; along with Mr. Rohit Gupta, Chief Finance Officer and other members of senior management. We will start the call with a brief presentation from Mr. Goenka, then a brief statement on operating performance and financial performance from Mr. Gupta. We will subsequently open the floor for the questions.



I would like to remind