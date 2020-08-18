Aug 18, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Bijal Shah - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited - Head of FPA & IR



Thanks, Raymond. Good day, everyone, and welcome to Zee Entertainment's earnings call to discuss company's performance in Q1 FY '21. Hope you all are well and staying safe. This is the first quarter of ZEE 4.0, and we are glad to interact with you in all new format.



Joining us today on this call is Mr. Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO of Zee Entertainment, along with Mr. Rohit Gupta, Chief Finance Officer.



We'll start with a brief statement from Mr. Goenka, followed by a statement on operating and financial performance by Mr. Gupta. We'll subsequently open the floor for questions. To ask questions, please join Chorus Call bridge provided in the webcast invite.



Before we