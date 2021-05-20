May 20, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Bijal Shah - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited - Head of FPA & IR



Ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Zee Entertainment's 4Q FY '21 Earnings Discussion. Hope you all are well and taking good care of yourself.



We have with us today our MD and CEO, Mr. Punit Goenka along with our Chief Finance Officer, Mr. Rohit Gupta. We'll start with a brief statement from Mr. Goenka, followed by a statement on operating and financial performance by Mr. Gupta. We will subsequently open the floor for questions.



Before I begin the call, I would like to remind everyone that anything we say during this call that refers to our outlook for the future is a forward-looking statement and must be taken in conjunction of the risk that we face.



We will begin the call now. Over to you, Mr. Goenka.



Punit Goenka - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited - MD, CEO & Whole Time Director



Thank you, Bijal. Good evening, everyone. First and foremost, I hope you and your loved ones are safe and taking good care. These are indeed trying times to say the least.