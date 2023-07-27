Q2 2023 Schaeffler India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Gauri Kanikar - Schaeffler India Limited - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Schaeffler India Limited's earnings conference call for the second quarter and 6 months ended 30th June 2023. We have with us from the management today, Mr. Harsha Kadam, our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Satish Patel, our Director, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kadam will first take us through a short presentation on the results, after which we will open the floor for questions.



Over to you, Mr. Kadam.



Harsha Kadam - Schaeffler India Limited - MD, CEO, Director & President of Industrial Business



Good morning to all my investor friends, welcome you to this earnings call today of quarter 2 2023.