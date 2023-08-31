Aug 31, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Schaeffler India Limited conference call on the acquisition of KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Gauri Kanikar from Schaeffler India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Gauri Kanikar - Schaeffler India Limited - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Schaeffler India Limited's conference call on the acquisition of KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions Private Limited. We have with us today from the management, Mr. Harsha Kadam, our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Satish Patel, our Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. Kadam will first take us through a short presentation explaining the broader strategic aspects of the acquisition, after which we can open the floor for questions. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Kadam.



Harsha Kadam - Schaeffler India Limited - MD, CEO, Director & President of Industrial Business