Q3 2020 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020

We have with us on the call today, the senior management team comprising Mrs. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director; Dr. Hariprasad, President of the Hospitals Division; Mr. A. Krishnan, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. C. Chandra Sekhar, CEO of AHLL; and Mr. Obul Reddy, CFO of the Pharmacy Business.



Suneeta Reddy - Apollo Hospitals Enterprise