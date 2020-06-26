Q4 2020 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 26, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Mayank Vaswani - Citigate Dewe Rogerson Ltd. - IR Officer



Thank you, Lizanne. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this call to discuss the financial results of Apollo Hospitals for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, which were announced yesterday. We have with us on the call today, the senior management team comprising Mrs. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director; Dr. Hariprasad, President of the Hospitals Division; Mr. A. Krishnan, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. C. Chandra Sekhar, CEO of AHLL; and Mr. Obul Reddy, CFO of the pharmacy business.



Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties.