Q1 2024 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Apollo Hospitals Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Devrishi Singh from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Devrishi Singh -



Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this call to discuss the financial results of Apollo Hospital for the first quarter of the financial year '22-'23, which were announced earlier today.



We have with us on the call today, the senior management team comprising Mrs. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director; Mr. A. Krishnan, Group CFO; Mr. Sriram Ayer, CEO of AHLL. Mr. Ashish Maheshwari, CFO of AHLL; Mr. Obul Reddy, CFO of the Pharmacy division; and Mr. Sanjiv Gupta, CFO of Apollo 24/7.



Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Please note the disclaimer mentioning these risks and uncertainties on Slide #2