Q3 2021 HEG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

HEG Limited



We have with us Mr. Manish Gulati, Executive Director; along with his colleagues, Mr. Om Prakash Ajmera, group CFO; and Mr. Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja, CFO. We will have the opening remarks from Mr. Gulati, followed by a question-and-answer session. Over to you, Mr. Gulati, for your opening remarks.



Manish Gulati - HEG Limited - Whole Time Director



Good afternoon, friends, and welcome to our Q3 FY 2021 con call. In comparison with the first 2 quarter results, HEG's