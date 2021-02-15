Feb 15, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to HEG Limited Q3 and FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Navin Agrawal, Head, Institutional Equities at SKB Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Agrawal.
Navin Agrawal -
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of all of us at SKP Securities, it is my great pleasure and privilege to welcome you to this financial results conference call with the leadership team at HEG Limited.
We have with us Mr. Manish Gulati, Executive Director; along with his colleagues, Mr. Om Prakash Ajmera, group CFO; and Mr. Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja, CFO. We will have the opening remarks from Mr. Gulati, followed by a question-and-answer session. Over to you, Mr. Gulati, for your opening remarks.
Manish Gulati - HEG Limited - Whole Time Director
Good afternoon, friends, and welcome to our Q3 FY 2021 con call. In comparison with the first 2 quarter results, HEG's
Q3 2021 HEG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 15, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...