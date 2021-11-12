Nov 12, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to HEG Limited Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note, this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Navin Agrawal, Head Institutional Equities at SKP Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Navin Agrawal -
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to welcome you on behalf of HEG Limited and SKP Securities to this financial results conference call with the leadership team at HEG Limited. We have with us Mr. Manish Gulati, Executive Director; Mr. Om Prakash Ajmera, Group CFO; and Mr. Gulshan Sakhuja, CFO. We'll have the opening remarks from Mr. Gulati, followed by a Q&A session. Over to you, Mr. Gulati. Thank you.
Manish Gulati - HEG Limited - COO, CMO & Whole Time Director
Yes. Friends, good afternoon, and welcome to our Q2 financial results call for the year '21/'22. As you can see, this quarter's profits were higher than the previous quarters and among the best in the industry. Thanks to
Q2 2022 HEG Ltd Earnings Call Hosted by SKP Securities Ltd Transcript
Nov 12, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...