Q4 2023 HEG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the HEG Limited Q4 and FY '23 Earnings Call organized by SKP Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Navin Agarwal, Head, Institutional Equities at SKP Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Navin B. Agarwal - SKP Securities Limited - Head of Institutional Equities



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to welcome you on behalf of HEG Limited and SKP Securities to this financial results conference call with the leadership team at HEG Limited. We have with us Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO and Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala, Vice Chairman; along with their colleagues, Mr. Manish Gulati, Executive Director; and Mr. Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja, CFO.



We'll have the opening remarks from Mr. Jhunjhunwala, followed by a Q&A session. Over to you, Raviji.



Ravi Jhunjhunwala - HEG Limited - Chairman, MD & CEO



Thank you,