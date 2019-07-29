Jul 29, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to The Supreme Industries Q1 FY '20 Investor Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital. (Operators Instructions)
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kunal Lakhan from Axis Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Kunal Lakhan - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - VP of Realty and Aviation
Hi. Good evening, everyone. Thanks for taking time off this evening to attend this con call.
Today, we have from Supreme's Management, Mr. S. J. Taparia, Executive Director; Mr. P. C. Somani, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. R. J. Saboo, AVP, Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary of the company.
I would now like to invite Mr. Taparia to begin this con call. Thanks, and over to you, sir.
Shivratan Jeetmal Taparia - The Supreme Industries Limited - Executive Director
Thank you very much, Mr. Kunal. I'm S. J. Taparia, Executive Director of The Supreme Industries Limited. Mr. M. P. Taparia could not attend the conference due to minor health issues.
Q1 2020 Supreme Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...