Q1 2021 Supreme Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to The Supreme Industries Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital Limited.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kashyap Pujara from Axis Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Kashyap Pujara - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Head of Research & Executive Director of Strategy



Thank you, Ravi, and good evening to everyone, and thank you so much for standing by. It's a great pleasure to have with us the management of Supreme Industries to discuss Q1 FY '21 earnings. From the management side, we have Mr. Taparia, who is the Managing Director; Mr. P.C. Somani, who is the CFO; and Mr. R.J. Saboo, who's the Company Secretary.



Without taking much time, I hand over the floor to Taparia-ji. Taparia-ji, over to you. And I must congratulate you for a decent set of numbers given the current times that we are in. Over to you, sir.



Mahaveer Prasad Surajmal Taparia -