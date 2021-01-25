Jan 25, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to The Supreme Industries Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aditya Bagul from Axis Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Mr. Bagul?
The line for Mr. Bagul is disconnected. Kindly stay on line till I reconnect him.
Ladies and gentlemen, I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Kashyap from Axis Capital Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Kashyap Pujara - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Head of Research & Executive Director of Strategy
Yes. Good afternoon, everyone, and sorry for the confusion. It's a great pleasure to have with us the top management of Supreme Industries for Q3 conference call.
From the management side, we are represented by Mr. Taparia, who is the Managing Director; and Mr. Saboo, who is the Company Secretary and also looks at Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations.
Q3 2021 Supreme Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 25, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
