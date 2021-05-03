Q4 2021 Supreme Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Aasim Bharde - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good evening, everyone. And on behalf of DAM Capital, I welcome all of you on the Q4 FY '21 earnings call of Supreme Industries Limited.



From the management side, we have with us Mr. M.P. Taparia, Managing Director; Mr. P.C. Somani, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Mr. R.J. Saboo, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary.



Over to you, Mr. Taparia.



Mahaveer Prasad Surajmal