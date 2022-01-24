Jan 24, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Supreme Industries Q3 FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand over the conference over to Mr. Aasim Bharde of DAM Capital. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Bharde.
Aasim Bharde - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thanks, Peter. Good evening, everyone. And on behalf of DAM Capital Advisors, I extend a warm welcome to all of you here for Supreme Industries Q3 Results Call. I would like to thank the management for giving us the opportunity to host them today.
From the company's side, we have Mr. M.P. Taparia, Managing Director; Mr. P. C. Somani, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Rajendra Saboo, VP, Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary.
I will now hand over the floor to Mr. Taparia for his opening remarks. And post that, we can open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Taparia.
Mahaveer Prasad
Q3 2022 Supreme Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 24, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...