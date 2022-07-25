Q1 2023 Supreme Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to The Supreme Industries Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by DAM Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aasim Bharde from DAM Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Aasim Bharde - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay, thanks, (inaudible). Good evening, and thanks to everyone who have logged into Supreme Industries Q1 Results Conference Call. Today, we have the senior leadership of the company present to take us through the results and post which, we will have a Q&A session.



I would now turn the call to Mr. Taparia for his opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mahaveer Prasad Surajmal Taparia - The Supreme Industries Limited - MD & Director



Thank you very much, Mr. Bharde. I am M. P. Taparia, Managing Director of The Supreme Industries Limited. I, along with my colleagues, Shri P.C. Somani, CFO; and R.J.