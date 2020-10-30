Oct 30, 2020 / 02:30AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, friends, and good evening to those who joined from western part of the world. A warm welcome to all of you who joined this call. I hope all of you are healthy and safe. Joining with me today are Mr. Parag Sharma, CFO; Sunder, Executive Director; Sanjay, who is our IR Head.



The government has -- I'll start with the economic update and environmental update, then we'll go into results. The government started unlock from July 2020, with the successive unlocks each month. Under the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority guidelines, lockdown measures were continued only in containment zone. Curfew was imposed only at night from 10 p.m. to 5 a