Oct 30, 2020 / 02:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Shriram Transport Finance Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Umesh Revankar, Management Director and CEO, Shriram Transport Finance. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you. Good morning, friends, and good evening to those who joined from western part of the world. A warm welcome to all of you who joined this call. I hope all of you are healthy and safe. Joining with me today are Mr. Parag Sharma, CFO; Sunder, Executive Director; Sanjay, who is our IR Head.
The government has -- I'll start with the economic update and environmental update, then we'll go into results. The government started unlock from July 2020, with the successive unlocks each month. Under the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority guidelines, lockdown measures were continued only in containment zone. Curfew was imposed only at night from 10 p.m. to 5 a
Q2 2021 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 30, 2020 / 02:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...