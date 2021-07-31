Jul 31, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited Q1 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call.



Umesh Revankar, Managing Director and CEO of Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited.



Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited - Vice Chairman & MD



Yes. Thank you. Good morning, friends. And good evening to those who have joined from the Western part of the world. A warm welcome to all of you who have joined this call. I hope all of you are healthy and fit, in the confines of your homes.



Today, we have our JMDs with us, Mr. Sudarshan Holla, Sridharan, Nilesh, Sunder and Parag, on the call. All of them will be talking to you. And Mr. Sanjay, who is our IR Head.



First of all, let me thank everyone, all the investors who participated in our recent QIP. The participation was overwhelming and we are very happy to have such a large participation. It was -- demand was