Oct 30, 2021 / 03:30AM GMT

Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited - Vice Chairman & MD



Thank you. Good morning, friends. And good evening to those who are joined from the Western part of the world. A warm welcome to all of you who have joined this call. I hope all of you are healthy and safe. Today, we have our JMDs, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Sudarshan, Sridharan, Nilesh, Sunder and Parag along with me, and Mr. Sanjay, who is our IR Head.



Friends, let me first go through economic updates, then let me come to business results. Most of the states started unlocking almost fully. And the second quarter on the back of aggressive vaccination. As stated in the previous quarter, goods transportation continues to have a good run