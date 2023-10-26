Q2 2024 Shriram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Shriram Finance Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Finance Limited - Executive Vice Chairman



Yes. Thank you. Good evening friends from India and Asia. A warm welcome to you. Greetings to -- and good morning to those who are joining the call from Western part of the world. I have with me today our Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Chakravarti; Joint Managing Director and CFO, Parag Sharma; Joint Managing Directors: Mr. Sunder, Sridharan, Sudarshan Nilesh, Mr. Jilani and Srinivas. Also are present with me Ravi Subramanian, Managing Director and CEO of Shriram Housing Finance Limited; and Mr. Agarwal and Sanjay Mundra, our Investor Relationship Head.



It has been encouraging quarter and first half of the year for Shriram Finance. We are seeing early dividend in our operations of recent