Henry Schein Inc (HSIC, Financial), a global distributor of healthcare products and services, recently reported an insider sale according to a SEC Filing. James Breslawski, the Vice Chairman and President of the company, sold 2,907 shares of the company on March 18, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $74.37 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $216,198.59. Following this transaction, the insider's total holding in Henry Schein Inc has been adjusted accordingly. Over the past year, James Breslawski has sold a total of 27,141 shares of Henry Schein Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 9 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe. 1770208774116765696.png The market capitalization of Henry Schein Inc stands at $9.558 billion, reflecting the scale of the company within the healthcare distribution industry. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 23.54, which is above both the industry median of 16.095 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's current price and the GuruFocus Value, Henry Schein Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. 1770208814562439168.png Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's valuation. The recent selling activity by the insider may attract attention from the market as stakeholders assess the implications of such transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

