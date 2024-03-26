Mark Delong, Chief Business & Strategy Officer of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS, Financial), has sold 9,913 shares of the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $56.9 per share, resulting in a total value of $564,029.70.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pegcetacoplan, is designed to target C3, a central component of the complement cascade, which plays a crucial role in the immune response and inflammatory diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,023 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Mark Delong is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been no insider buys but 87 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $56.9, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.863 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.47, with a GuruFocus Value of $121.61, indicating that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value.

Investors and stakeholders in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc may find the insider selling activity and the stock's valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions regarding their investment positions in the company.

