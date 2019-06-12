Q4 2019 Avanti Feeds Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 12, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT
Sherwin Fernandes - Karvy Fintech Private Limited - IR Contact
Afternoon and good evening to all present on the call. I would like to thank you for participating in the Q4 and FY '19 Earnings Call. The call will be initiated with the management discussion on the quarter and full year followed by which we can bridge the gap for Q&A.
The management team is represented by Mr. C. Ramachandra Rao, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Alluri Nikhilesh, Executive Director, Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd; Mr. Venkateswara Rao, GM, Corporate Affairs; and Mr. K. Paidi Raju, GM, Finance & Accounts.
I'll now hand the call over to Mr. C. Ramachandra Roa. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
C. Ramachandra Rao - Avanti Feeds Limited - Joint MD, CFO, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary & Executive Director
Thanks you, Sherwin. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. We extend a warm welcome to all of you for this investors conference call today to review the audited financial results of Q4 FY '19, along with audited results of FY '19. Along with me here are Mr.
