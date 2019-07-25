Jul 25, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Pavitra, moderator for the conference call. Welcome to Avanti Feeds Limited Q1 FY '20 Post Results Discussion Conference Call hosted by Karvy Fintech Pvt Ltd. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is recorded.
I would now like to hand over the floor to Mr. Sherwin Fernandes from Karvy Fintech Pvt Ltd. Over to you, sir.
Sherwin Fernandes;Karvy Fintech Pvt Ltd. -
Thank you, Pavitra. Good afternoon, and good evening to the -- all the friends and the participants in the call. I would like to thank you for participating in the Q1 FY '20 post results earnings call. The call will be initiated by the management remarks on the quarter, followed by this, you can bridge the gap for the Q&A.
The management team is represented by Mr. C. Ramachandra Rao, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Alluri Nikhilesh, Executive Director, Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Venkateswara Rao, GM, Corporate Affairs; and Mr. K. Paidi Raju, GM, Finance & Accounts.
I now hand the call over to Mr. C.
Q1 2020 Avanti Feeds Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...