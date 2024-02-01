Q3 2024 Adani Enterprises Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / NTS GMT

3Q FY '24 earnings call for Adani Enterprises.



We have with us from the management team: Mr. Vinay Prakash, Director Adani Enterprises and CEO of Natural Resources; Mr. Robbie Singh, CFO; Mr. Saurabh Shah, Finance Controller; and Mr. Manan Vakharia from the Investor Relations.



Hi, this is Robbie, CFO for