Q4 2021 Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 18, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Nava Bharat Ventures Limited Q4 FY '21 Earnings Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited.



We have with us Mr. Ashwin Devineni, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sultan Baig, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. GRK Prasad, Executive Director; Mr. VSN Raju, company Secretary and Vice President; Mr. Nikhil Devineni, Vice President, Commercial. We'll start with a brief update, followed by Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Ashwin Devineni - Nava Bharat Ventures Limited - CEO & Whole Time Director



Good morning, everyone, and a very warm welcome to all the