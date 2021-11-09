Q2 2022 Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Nava Bharat Ventures Limited Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mohit Kumar from DAM Capital Advisors. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mohit Kumar - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Neerav. On behalf of DAM Capital, we welcome you all to the Q2 FY '22 earnings call for Nava Bharat Ventures. From the management side, we have Mr. Ashwin Devineni, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. GRK Prasad, Executive Director; Mr. Nikhil Devineni, Senior Vice President; Mr. Sultan Baig, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. VSN Raju, the Company Secretary and Vice President.



I will start with opening remark. After that we'll open the floor for Q&A. Without much ado, I hand over the floor to Mr. Ashwin for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Ashwin Devineni - Nava Bharat Ventures Limited - CEO