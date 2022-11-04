Nov 04, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Belsha, moderator of Nava Limited Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is recorded.
I would now like to hand over the floor to Mr. Mohit Kumar from DAM Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Mohit Kumar - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you, Belsha. On behalf of DAM Capital, we welcome you all to the Q2 FY '23 Earnings Call of Nava Limited. From the management, we have with us Mr. Ashwin Devineni, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sultan Baig, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. GRK Prasad, Executive Director; Mr. VSN Raju, Company Secretary and Vice President.
We will start with brief opening remarks followed by Q&A. Over to you, sir.
Ashwin Devineni - Nava Limited - CEO & Whole Time Director
Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us on our conference call for Q2 and H1 of FY '23. I hope everyone is
Q2 2023 Nava Limited Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 04, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...