Q3 2022 Pennar Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day. And welcome to the Pennar Industries Limited Q3 FY22 earnings conference call hosted by PhillipCapital Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Vikram Suryavanshi from PhillipCapital India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vikram Suryavanshi - PhillipCapital(India)Pvt. Ltd.-IR



Thank you, [Janice]. Good morning and very warm welcome to everyone. Thank you for being on the call of Pennar Industries. We are happy to have with us management of Pennar Industries here today for question-and-answer session with the investment community.



The management is represented by Mr. Aditya Rao, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Shrikant Bhakkad, VP, Finance; Mr. J. Krishna Prasad, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Manoj, Head Corporate Affairs; and Mr. K M Sunil.



Before we start with question-and-answer session, we'll have opening comments from the