Q4 2023 Pennar Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Pennar Industries Limited Q4 FY23 earnings conference call hosted by PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectation of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vikram Vilas Suryavanshi from PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vikram Suryavanshi - PhillipCapital(India)Pvt Ltd-Analyst



Thank you, Ryan. Good morning and very warm welcome to everyone. Thank you for being on a call of Pennar Industries Limited.



We are happy to have with us the Management of Pennar Industries for question-and-answer session with investment community. The management is represented by Mr. Aditya Rao, Vice