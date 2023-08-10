Q1 2024 Pennar Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Pennar Industries Limited Q1 and FY24 results conference call hosted by PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



This conference may contain forward-looking statements about the company which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vikram Suryavanshi from PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Vikram Suryavanshi - PhillipCapital(India)Private Limited-Moderator



Thank you, Rory. Good morning and a very warm welcome to everyone. Thank you for being on the call of Pennar Industries Limited. We are happy to have with us management of Pennar Industries today for question-and-answer session with the investment community.