Q2 2024 Pennar Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Pennar Industries Limited Q2 FY24 digit conference call hosted by PhillipCapital India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that the conference is being recorded I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vikram Vilas Suryavanshi from PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vikram Vilas Suryavanshi PhillipCapital(India)Private Limited-Moderator



Thank you and good morning, and very warm welcome to everyone and wishing you all a very happy Diwali. Thank you all for being on the call for Pennar Industries Limited. We are happy to have with the management of Pennar Industries here today for question and answer session with the investment community. Management is represented by Mr. Aditya Rao, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Shrikant Bhakkad, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Manoj, Vice President, Corporate Affair; and Mr. K. M. Sunil, Vice President, Investor and Media Relations.



Before we start with the question and