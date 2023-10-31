Oct 31, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT
Ved Krishna - Pakka Limited - Strategy Head
Mehak, over to you. You can start.
Operator
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Pakka Limited's Q2 FY24 earnings call. We have with us the management. I would like to time the management for this opportunity, and we'll hand over the call to them for the opening remarks. Over to you, gentlemen.
Ved Krishna - Pakka Limited - Strategy Head
(spoken in Malayalam) Pranay, you can start, but can I request everybody to be on mute because there's a lot of sound in the back ground.
Pranay Pasricha - Pakka Limited - Head of Brands
Yeah. Mehak, if you can put everyone else to mute. And good morning, everyone. Good morning from Pakka Limited. I like to introduce the company's leadership here. Mr. Dev Krishna (sic - "Ved Krishna") is joining us. He is the Vice Chairman of the company. And Mr. Jagdeep Heera is the Managing Director of the company. Satish ChamyVelumani, he is the business head for compostables. Neetika Suryawanshi, she is the CFO of the
Q2 2024 Pakka Limited Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 31, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...