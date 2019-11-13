Nov 13, 2019 / 05:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Symphony Limited Q2 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by SBICAP Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that the conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhineet Anand from SBICAP securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Abhineet Anand - SBICAP Securities Ltd., Research Division - Analyst
Yes. Thanks, Ali. I welcome everyone to 2Q FY '20 Post Year Conference Call of Symphony. From the management, we have Mr. Achal Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Nrupesh Shah, Executive Director; Mr. Bhadresh Mehta, Global CFO; and Mr. Milind Kotecha.
Without further delay, I will hand over to the management for opening remarks. Over to you, sir.
Achal Anil Bakeri - Symphony Limited - Founder, Chairman & MD
All right. Thank you very much, Abhineet. A warm welcome to everybody to this conference call. This is Achal Bakeri here. I thank SBICAP for arranging this conference call. The normal safe harbor terms
Q2 2020 Symphony Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 13, 2019 / 05:00AM GMT
