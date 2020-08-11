Q1 2021 Symphony Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Symphony Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by Equirus Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note, that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manoj Gori. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Manoj Gori - Equirus Securities Private Limited, Research Division - Associate



Yes, good evening, everyone. On behalf of Equirus Securities, I would like to welcome the management of Symphony Limited to discuss 1Q FY '21 results. We have with us the senior management of Symphony Limited represented by Mr. Achal Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Nrupesh Shah, Executive Director; Mr. Bhadresh Mehta, Global CFO; and Mr. Milind Kotecha, IR and Treasury. I would now hand over the call to the management for their comments. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Achal Anil Bakeri - Symphony Limited - Founder, Chairman & MD



Thank you very much, Equirus, for arranging this conference, and thank you very much for -- to all the