Q4 2020 TTK Prestige Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the TTK Prestige Limited Q4 FY '20 Post Results Analyst Conference Call hosted by AMBIT Capital. Please note that the conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ashish Kanodia from AMBIT Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ashish Kanodia - AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Lizanne. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of AMBIT Capital, we welcome you all to the 4Q FY '20 earnings call of TTK Prestige Limited. We have with us Mr. T. T. Jagannathan, Chairman; Mr. Chandru Kalro, Managing Director; Mr. K. Shankaran, Director, Corporate Affairs; and Mr. V. Sundaresan, Chief Financial Officer of the company. Now I would like to hand over the call to the management for their opening comments, post which we can take the floor open for question and answers. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



T. T. Jagannathan - TTK Prestige Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Chandru?



