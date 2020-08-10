Q1 2021 TTK Prestige Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

M. Chandru Kalro - TTK Prestige Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Yes. Welcome, everybody. As you know, we have had -- just had a very difficult quarter because of the COVID situation, wherein almost more than half the time was lost during lockdowns. And -- but the good news is that given -- our category seems to be doing quite well. And even though many of the channels were not functional during